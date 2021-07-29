Tokyo 2020: 10 Nigerian athletes disqualified from Olympic Games

The AIU is an independent body created to oversee anti-doping regulations by the World Athletics.

In all, 20 athletes from seven countries have been disqualified from the Games, with Nigeria being the most affected.

Pulse Ghana

Three athletes each from Ukraine and Belarus have also been disqualified, while Kenya has two disqualified athletes.

“Despite significant improvements in the domestic testing programmes in countries categorised as being the highest doping risk to the sport under the World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules (Anti-Doping Rules), 18 athletes from the final entries for the Tokyo Olympic Games are not eligible to compete because the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 of the Anti-Doping Rules were not met by ‘Category A’ Federations,” a statement from the AIU said.

“In addition, two athletes from Kenya were replaced by the National Federation prior to the submission of their entries to World Athletics. Nigeria is the most affected country, not meeting the minimum testing requirements under Rule 15 for 10 athletes."

It added: “Under the framework of Rule 15 governing National Federation Anti-Doping Obligations, which came into force in January 2019, National Federations are accountable for ensuring appropriate anti-doping measures are in place in their respective jurisdictions.