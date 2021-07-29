Tokyo 2020: Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson finishes first in 100m Butterfly Heat

His finish time is a new national record after he edged the likes of India’s Prakash Sajan, South Korea’s Moon.

Earlier in the week, Jackson promised to win a medal at the Games, insisting he had a good preparation.

"I have prepared very well and want to start on a bright note and advance to the next stage,” he said.

"I am motivated to do well, and winning an Olympic medal in Tokyo would be historic.”'

Jackson, though, will now have to wait to see the results from other heats to know if he would advance to the semi-finals.

The Ghanaian will have to better the time of other athletes