Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

The quartet set a new national record in the process after finishing the race with an impressive time of 38.08 seconds.

The previous national record stood at 38.12 seconds, and was set by the quartet of Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari and Emmanuel Tuffour during the 1997 World Championships in Greece.

Team Ghana’s feat is made even more remarkable by the fact that they finished above one of the favourites in Team USA.

They did not secure an automatic qualification to the final but their time saw them qualify as one of the best outside the automatic spots.

China won the heat while Italy, Canada and Germany finished second, third and fourth, respectively.

“We work super hard for moments like this. Finals gona be different,” Joseph Amoah tweeted after the race.

Meanwhile, Team Ghana will be in lane 2 against Germany Canada, Jamaica, Great Britain, China, Italy and Japan in the final, which is scheduled for 3:50GMT on Friday.