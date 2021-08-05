Tokyo 2020: Ghana qualifies for 4x100m relay final after setting new national record

The country was represented by sprinters Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah.
Team Ghana has qualified for the final of the men’s 4x100m relay after finishing fifth in their heat at the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Thursday morning.
The country was represented by sprinters Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Yeboah and Joseph Paul Amoah.
The quartet set a new national record in the process after finishing the race with an impressive time of 38.08 seconds.
The previous national record stood at 38.12 seconds, and was set by the quartet of Abu Duah, Eric Nkansah, Aziz Zakari and Emmanuel Tuffour during the 1997 World Championships in Greece.
Team Ghana’s feat is made even more remarkable by the fact that they finished above one of the favourites in Team USA.
They did not secure an automatic qualification to the final but their time saw them qualify as one of the best outside the automatic spots.
China won the heat while Italy, Canada and Germany finished second, third and fourth, respectively.
“We work super hard for moments like this. Finals gona be different,” Joseph Amoah tweeted after the race.
Meanwhile, Team Ghana will be in lane 2 against Germany Canada, Jamaica, Great Britain, China, Italy and Japan in the final, which is scheduled for 3:50GMT on Friday.
The men’s 4x100m relay team will be hoping to win Ghana’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics after boxer Samuel Takyi ended the country’s 29-year wait for a medal by annexing bronze in the featherweight event.
