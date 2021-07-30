Tokyo 2020: Nadia Eke fails to progress in Women's Triple Jump after 3 unsuccessful attempts

Nadia Eke was Ghana’s flagbearer at the opening ceremony and was confident of adding an Olympic medal to her long list of accolades.

However, things didn’t go her way on Thursday morning, as her first attempt was a no jump since her foot crossed the red line.

She had two more chances to rectify things, but both attempts were equally unsuccessful, to the frustration of the athlete and her coaches.

Despite her inability to progress to the next round, Nadia Eke remains one of Ghana’s brightest stars in track and field.

She won silver at the 2014 African Championships and bronze at the 2015 African Games in Brazzaville, Congo.