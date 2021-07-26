Tokyo Olympics: Meet the 14 athletes representing Ghana in various disciplines

The West African country failed to qualify for the football competition, but still has representatives across other disciplines.
Ghana is well represented at the 2020 Olympic Games, which started a few days ago in Tokyo, Japan.
In all, Ghana has 14 representatives who will do battle in athletics, boxing, judo, swimming and weightlifting.
Nadia Eke will represent Ghana in the women’s triple jump competition, while Sansei Kwadjo Anani will compete in Judo.
Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi are Ghana’s representatives for the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay.
Sarfo Ansah and Emmanuel Yeboah are also part of the team, but are on reserve for the 4x100 relays.
In swimming, Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi will compete in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, respectively.
Sulemanu Tetteh is joined by Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed as Ghana’s boxing representatives at the Olympics.
Meanwhile, Christian Amoah will be representing the country in the weightlifting event at the Games in Tokyo.
Here are the 14 athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games:
Nadia Eke – Women’s Triple Jump
Sansei Kwadjo Anani – 90KG Judo
Benjamin Azamati – 100m/4x100m relay
Joseph Amoah – 200m/4x100m relay
Joseph Manu – 4x100m relay
Sean Safo-Antwi – 4x100m relay
Sarfo Ansah – 4x100m relay (Reserve)
Emmanuel Yeboah – 4x100m relay (Reserve)
Sulemanu Tetteh – Men’s Flyweight Boxing
Samuel Tachie – Men’s Featherweight Boxing
Shakur Samed – Men’s Light Heavyweight Boxing
Christian Amoah – Weightlifting
Abeiku Jackson – 100m Butterfly Swimming
Unilez Takyi – 50m Freestyle Swimming
