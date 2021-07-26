RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Tokyo Olympics: Meet the 14 athletes representing Ghana in various disciplines

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana is well represented at the 2020 Olympic Games, which started a few days ago in Tokyo, Japan.

The West African country failed to qualify for the football competition, but still has representatives across other disciplines.

In all, Ghana has 14 representatives who will do battle in athletics, boxing, judo, swimming and weightlifting.

Nadia Eke will represent Ghana in the women’s triple jump competition, while Sansei Kwadjo Anani will compete in Judo.

Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Amoah, Joseph Manu and Sean Safo-Antwi are Ghana’s representatives for the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay.

Sarfo Ansah and Emmanuel Yeboah are also part of the team, but are on reserve for the 4x100 relays.

In swimming, Abeiku Jackson and Unilez Takyi will compete in the 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle, respectively.

Sulemanu Tetteh is joined by Samuel Tachie and Shakur Samed as Ghana’s boxing representatives at the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Christian Amoah will be representing the country in the weightlifting event at the Games in Tokyo.

Here are the 14 athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games:

Nadia Eke – Women’s Triple Jump

Sansei Kwadjo Anani – 90KG Judo

Benjamin Azamati – 100m/4x100m relay

Joseph Amoah – 200m/4x100m relay

Joseph Manu – 4x100m relay

Sean Safo-Antwi – 4x100m relay

Sarfo Ansah – 4x100m relay (Reserve)

Emmanuel Yeboah – 4x100m relay (Reserve)

Sulemanu Tetteh – Men’s Flyweight Boxing

Samuel Tachie – Men’s Featherweight Boxing

Shakur Samed – Men’s Light Heavyweight Boxing

Christian Amoah – Weightlifting

Abeiku Jackson – 100m Butterfly Swimming

Unilez Takyi – 50m Freestyle Swimming

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

