Tokyo Olympics: Meet the 14 athletes representing Ghana in various disciplines

Here are the 14 athletes representing Ghana at the Olympic Games:

Nadia Eke – Women’s Triple Jump

Sansei Kwadjo Anani – 90KG Judo

Benjamin Azamati – 100m/4x100m relay

Joseph Amoah – 200m/4x100m relay

Joseph Manu – 4x100m relay

Sean Safo-Antwi – 4x100m relay

Sarfo Ansah – 4x100m relay (Reserve)

Emmanuel Yeboah – 4x100m relay (Reserve)

Sulemanu Tetteh – Men’s Flyweight Boxing

Samuel Tachie – Men’s Featherweight Boxing

Shakur Samed – Men’s Light Heavyweight Boxing

Christian Amoah – Weightlifting

Abeiku Jackson – 100m Butterfly Swimming