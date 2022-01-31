RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

Top 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world

The highest- earning female sports athletes in the world according to Forbes.

The world’s 10 highest-paid female athletes earned a combined staggering sum of $167 million before taxes in 2021.

This is significantly a 23 percent increase from 2020 statistic and a 16 percent increase over the previous high of $143.3 million established in 2013, this is according to Forbes.

Here's a list of the top 10 highest paid athletes on the planet, according to Forbes:

10 Candace Parker - Basketball Player

Chicago Sky's player - Candace Parker
Chicago Sky's player - Candace Parker Instagram

Earnings - $5.7 Million

9 Nelly Korda - Golfer

Nelly Korda
Nelly Korda Instagram

Earnings - $5.9 Million

8 Ashleigh Barty - Tennis Player

Ash Barty is the current Australian Open womens champion
Ash Barty is the current Australian Open womens champion Instagram

Earnings - $5.9 Million

7 P.V Sindhu - Indian Pro Badminton Player

India's PV Sindhu
India's PV Sindhu Instagram

Earnings - $7.2 Million

6 Jin Young Ko - Golfer

Jin Young Ko
Jin Young Ko Instagram

Earnings - $7.5 Million

5 Garbine Muguruza - Tennis Player

Garbine Muguruza
Garbine Muguruza Instagram

Earnings - $8.8 Million

4 Simone Biles - U.S.A Gymnast

Simone Biles at the Tokyo Games.
Simone Biles at the Tokyo Games. 17381055-293a-4e50-bebe-629d06144deb

Earnings - $10.1 Million

3 Venus Williams - Tennis Player

Venus Williams is the sister of Tennis Legend Serena Williams
Venus Williams is the sister of Tennis Legend Serena Williams omnisports

Earnings - $11.3 Million

2 Serena Williams - Tennis Player

Tennis Legend Serena Williams
Tennis Legend Serena Williams Instagram

Earnings - $45.9 Million

1 Naomi Osaka - Tennis Player

Naomi Osaka is the richest female athlete in 2022.
Naomi Osaka is the richest female athlete in 2022. 7475cdba-b629-44c6-acd0-763f691737e0

Earnings : $57.3 Million

