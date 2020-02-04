A viral video shows a hoisted obituary bearing a photo of the deceased pair, with the inscription “What a shock.”

Kobe Bryant died alongside his daughter Gianna, and seven others after being involved in a helicopter crash.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with the world mourning the death of all on board the aircraft.

Watch the video of some Ghanaians marking Kobe's death below:

The 41-year-old basketball great was a global icon who transcended sports and was widely celebrated for his talent and impact.

For a man who achieved so much in the NBA, Kobe had a strong fan base across the world and here in Ghana, too.

Many of the youth with dreams of becoming basketball players idolized him and took lessons from his career path.

His story, from an unknown high school kid to becoming one of the greatest in the game, also inspired many Ghanaian celebrities.

Moments after news of Kobe’s death flooded in, the likes of Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Edem all paid their tributes.

“Me playing basketball was from this Great Legend...RIP #Kobe,” dancehall artiste Shatta Wale tweeted.

Rapper D Black also posted: “May God save our poor souls. Love & Live. Never know when it’s our time to go.”

Budding singer King Promise was also devastated by Kobe’s death and wrote: “Rest in Love & Peace the real GOAT! Mamba for life.”

Meanwhile, a memorial service is being planned for Kobe, his daughter and the other victims of the helicopter crash in Los Angeles, although a date is yet to be set.