Wahab Oluwaseun on faces Anthony Moloisane on ‘War Zone’ July 10

23 year old Wahab, a former WBA Pan-Africa and WBF Intercontinental super featherweight champion is managed by Streetwise Management headed by Michael Amoo-Bediako, UK based manager of former IBF lightweight champion of the world, Richard Commey and signed to famous American promoter, Lou DiBella of DiBella Entertainment, who co-promotes Commey and another world title chasing Ghanaian hotshot, Emmanuel ‘Game Boy’ Tagoe of course.

Highly innovative ACE Power Promotions previously held two shows on December 24 last year and again on March 6, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

“As usual, ACE Power always comes up with surprises and new spectacles to present good fights interlaced with great entertainment and presentation and this fight night will not be different. We are working with an international and experienced boxing promotion outfit so we can only tell fight fans to rush for their tickets to come and see real action for themselves on 10th July,” said Isaac Amankwah, General Manager of Accra based ACE Power Promotions.

“Working with internationally recognised Streetwise Management and DiBella is just the beginning of the big things we promise to punch into Ghana boxing, all in the drive to develop good fighters, good fights, and great champions. We also seek to develop the sport commercially and expect to regularly stream our fights to a worldwide audience beginning with our press conference on Monday,” Mr. Amankwah added.

Aside Wahab, Streetwise Management also manages lanky boxer Ahmed Abdula (2-0, 1 KO) who is billed to take on compatriot David Okine in just the third fight of his burgeoning pro career after successes on debut in December and again on March 27.

Meanwhile, experienced campaigner, Dodzi Kemeh (24-2, 22 KOs) returns to the ring when he competes in an 8-round super welterweight contest against dangerous opponent, Naimou Aziz Samson.

Another fight expected to thrill is of course the super lightweight contest scheduled for ten rounds featuring former WBO junior welterweight champ, Robert ‘Stopper’ Quaye against countryman, Richard Amenfu. This is projected to be a warm-up for a tilt at the IBF Continental Africa title in September for undefeated Quaye (19-0, 16 KOs) and his vast army of supporters are expected to throng the Bukom Boxing Arena to power him on versus Amenfu.

ACE Power Promotions’ prime signings, Daniel Aduku (13-2-1, 9 KOs) and undefeated Holy Dorgbetor (7-0, 5 KOs) will also be in action versus experienced Benjamin ‘Congo Soldier’ Ankrah and Mustapha Appiah in super welterweight and featherweight contests respectively, both scheduled for 10 rounds.

Other undercards include the super welterweight contest scheduled for 8 rounds between Abraham Afful and a yet to be confirmed opponent, another super welterweight contest, also scheduled for 8 featuring ACE Power stable debutant Emmanuel Baidoo against Moses Lartey as well as Samuel Martei Laryea versus Billy Quaye at super bantamweight, billed for 8 rounds.