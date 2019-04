The 2018 MTN/SWAG Awards is scheduled for May 11, at the Accra International Conference Center.

Frimpong has been nominated alongside seven other personalities/institutions for the Special Award.

His nomination follows his impressive representation of Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics as the country’s first skeleton Olympian.

The US-based athlete also remains only the second Ghanaian ever to compete at the winter Olympics.

Frimpong expressed his delight with being nominated for the SWAG Awards, insisting he hopes to continue to inspire kids with his outputs.

“Being part of something bigger than myself is the kind of legacy I’d like to leave behind,” he said.

“I believe that the greatest rewards come when you give of yourself. With this nomination I want inspire kids to never give up, believe in themselves, challenge the status quo and dare to dream. It’s really about setting a positive example and giving hope.”

Meanwhile, boxer Isaac Dogboe, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey and CAF General Secretary Anthony Baffoe will slug it out for the Personality of The Year Award at the 44th SWAG Awards.

Here is the full list of nominees:

SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

1. ISAAC DOGBOE (BOXING)

2. THOMAS PARTEY (FOOTBALL)

3. ANTHONY BAFFOE (FOOTBALL ADMINISTRATION)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

1. THE GHANA EAGLES (RUGBY)

2. THE GOLDEN ARMS (ARMWRESTLING)

COACH OF THE YEAR

1. EBENEZER FRIMPONG (GRA)

2. BOAKYE DANQUAH (FEMALE COACH OF GRA LADIES)

3. RICHMOND ATTIPOE (EXCHEQUERS)

FEDERATION LEADER OF THE YEAR

1. CHARLES OSEI ASSIBEY (ARMWRESTLING)

2. EVANS KOJO YEBOAH (BADMINTON)

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – MALE

1. THOMAS PARTEY

2. JOHN ANTWI

3. FELIX ANNAN

4. KASSIM NUHU

5. JOSEPH AIDOO

FOOTBALLER OF THE YEAR – FEMALE

1. MUKURAMA ABDULAI (NORTHERN LADIES & BLACK MAIDENS)

2. FAUSTINA AMPAH (MINSK, BELARUS & BLACK QUEENS)

3. GRACE ASANTEWAA (AMPEM DARKOWAA LADIES & BLACK PRINCESSES)

PROFESSIONAL BOXER OF THE YEAR

1. ISAAC DOGBOE

2. RICHARD COMMEY

AMATEUR BOXER OF THE YEAR

1. JESSE LARTEY

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

1. JANET AMPONSAH

TABLE TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. DEREK ABREFA (MALE)

2. CELIA BAAH DANSO (FEMALE)

ARMWRESTLING

1. ALBERTA AMPOMAH (FEMALE)

2. HARUNA TAHIRU (MALE)

RUGBY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. MICHAEL ARKO (MALE)

2. RAFATU INUSAH (FEMALE)

HOCKEY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

1. EMMANUEL ANKOMAH (MALE)

2. MAVIS BOATEMAA BERKO (FEMALE)

PARA ATHLETES OF THE YEAR

1. FREDERICK ASSOR

2. HARUNA TAHIRU

PROFESSIONAL GOLFER OF THE YEAR

1. KOJO BARNI

SPECIAL AWARDS

1. BINATONE GHANA LTD

2. ALBERT K. FRIMPONG (SKATESOCCER)

3. KOFIKROM PHARMACY

4. AKWASI FRIMPONG

5. GREATER ACCRA HANDBALL ASSOCIATION

6. JONATHAN EURO (KICKBOXING)

7. GHANA REVENUE AUTHORITY (GRA)

8. CASELY HAYFORD HALL (CASFORD)

PROSPECT OF THE YEAR

1. HOR HALUTIE

DEDICATION AND VALOR

1. DENNIS ABABIO (HOCKEY)

2. SAMUEL AKAYEDE (TABLE TENNIS)

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

1. CABRIC PROMOTIONS