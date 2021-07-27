RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Other sports

WKF Ghana to compete at Africa's first ever kickboxing world championship in Egypt

History is set to be made by World Kickboxing Federation (WKF) Ghana when they participate in their first ever amateur world championship scheduled to take place on Africa soil for the first time from 18th to 24th of October, 2021 in Cairo, Egypt.

Not only is the global competition coming to Africa for the maiden time, the WKF will also host the World congress on Tuesday October 19 at the official Hotel Tolip in Cairo during which elections will be held to elect new board members for WKF AFRICA continental federation. President, Vice Presidents and other executives will be selected in the process.

It is the first time ever Ghana will compete on the global stage but authorities of the sport in the West African country are leaving nothing to chance in the bid to impress and make a statement about how huge the talent pool is.

Accordingly, the WKF-Ghana are so much enthused about the event and are poised to achieve great recognition in the kickboxing world and are putting up strict and disciplined preparation routines for the kickboxers who will represent Ghana in Egypt three months hence.

That is just what is the main aim of WKF-Ghana President, Yakubu Abdul Razak as his side prepare ahead of participating in this championship where medals and certificates will be awarded to 1st (gold), 2nd (silver) and 3rd (two bronze).

"This is an opportunity we have always been praying for and thankfully it has come to the African continent. We are very glad but we want to go out there and win medals," Mr. Razak stated.

"The kickboxers are very keen and can't wait to make Ghana proud. We want to get more people to join in this sport and we can only encourage them by doing well in Egypt and I'm very confident we will do it," he added.

