WKF Ghana to compete at Africa's first ever kickboxing world championship in Egypt

It is the first time ever Ghana will compete on the global stage but authorities of the sport in the West African country are leaving nothing to chance in the bid to impress and make a statement about how huge the talent pool is.

Accordingly, the WKF-Ghana are so much enthused about the event and are poised to achieve great recognition in the kickboxing world and are putting up strict and disciplined preparation routines for the kickboxers who will represent Ghana in Egypt three months hence.

That is just what is the main aim of WKF-Ghana President, Yakubu Abdul Razak as his side prepare ahead of participating in this championship where medals and certificates will be awarded to 1st (gold), 2nd (silver) and 3rd (two bronze).

"This is an opportunity we have always been praying for and thankfully it has come to the African continent. We are very glad but we want to go out there and win medals," Mr. Razak stated.