In an Instagram post, she said she and her other daughters are devastated by the passing of the two.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them,” she posted.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.”

Last Sunday, news broke that a helicopter crash in California had claimed nine lives, including NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

The 41-year-old basketball great died alongside his daughter Gianna, who he was travelling with on the chopper.

Tributes have poured in from far and near, with the world mourning the death of all on board the aircraft.

Vanessa said words can’t describe the pain that she and her girls feel, adding that she wishes Kobe and Gianna were with her right now.

Kobe, Vanessa and their daughters

“There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever.

“They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she added.