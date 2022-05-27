Over 500 students benefit from KonneKt world’s university career readiness programme

Held in partnership with the Students Representative Councils (SRC) of both institutions, more than 500 students across the two schools benefitted from career defining coaching, mentoring, and guidance that seek to better position them for a future in the world of work and entrepreneurship.

Under The Millennium Development Authority (MiDA)’s Ghana Power Compact Internship and Mentoring Programme, KonneKt trained female STEM graduates to equip them with the skills necessary for careers in the energy sector in the first quarter of the year.

Over 200 girls have undertaken this Career Readiness Program over the last two years, undertaking coaching for interviews, building professional networks for corporate opportunities as well as highlighting the process of creating a business, from ideation to business planning and funding. KonneKt World is on a mission to ensure all African youth have access to this programming one university at a time.

Phyllis Kuenyehia, Founder and CEO of KonneKt World noted that many students, while in school, just focus on the academic performance and by the time they graduate, are confused about next steps regarding their subsequent personal and professional goals.

“We at KonneKt seek to develop fellows in their educational journeys, career development and management, emotional/psychological well-being and relationship building,” she said after the first session at the University of Ghana, which took place on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

“We are grateful to the University of Ghana SRC for all their help in making sure the event went smoothly. We were joined by curious students across all four-year groups who took the bold step to be the architects of their own careers.

We discussed everything from building a valuable social capital, how we present ourselves in an Elevator Pitch, being serviceable in every environment, working diligently at every single thing that is put before us, relationships, internships, networking and so much more! We engaged the students to role plays in different scenarios to help them understand what real-life after university may look like,” she added.

With opportunities to join a professional networking programme to enhance chances of securing employment, Ms. Kuenyehia added that “each person that joined us in the KonneKt World University of Ghana Professional Network is one step closer to the successful and fulfilling life they want that is only attained through a deliberate and structured mapped out plan.”

At the KNUST session, which took place on Thursday, May 12, and also formed part of the school’s 70th anniversary celebrations, Ms. Kuenyehia pointed out the key takeaways which include: “It is okay to be confused about what career you will pursue while in school as this is your time to explore far and wide; knowing where you need help and not being afraid to ask for it is really what is important.

“Speaking positively about everything you are working on and building, and tapping into your networks and support systems to hold you up and boost you forward,” she said, adding that elevator pitches, relationships, internships and so much more were role played and asked about in breakout groups.