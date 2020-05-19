He said recent utterances from leadership of the Council has shown a partisan trend, a development he described as worrying.

Sam George’s comment fall on the back of calls by General Secretary of the National Peace Council, George Amoh, to politicians and other stakeholders to allow the EC execute its constitutional mandate independently.

He added that inconsistency in the comments of the Peace Council shows traces of hypocrisy which will gradually make people say the Council is by partisan.

"It is this level of hypocrisy that will lead people to say the Peace council that should be nonpartisan is beginning to show traces of partisanship. What is sauce for the goose should be sauce for the gander. This council has set a certain standard and I’m worried because the people on the peace council are people I know personally and I have huge respect for."

Sam Nartey George

Speaking on TV3’s morning show, Sam George said “…I I’m worried hearing the calls of the current chairman, General Secretary of the peace council saying that nobody should worry the electoral commission and that the electoral commission should be allowed to do their work. That would have been a fair call, if the same peace council in 2015, when the then opposition party raised issues about a register just as the current opposition has raised issues about the current register, their comments at the time was that the EC for fairness, should listen to the then opposition. So, when it was the NPP raising issues the Peace Council thought that the EC had a responsibility to listen to them and give them a fair hearing for fairness."

“I plead with them, for the sake of the democracy we practice, if they cannot be neutral they should keep quiet", he added.