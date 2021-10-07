RADP / Pulse Ghana

Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng was involved in an altercation with Hertha Berlin coach, Pal Dardai, during a training session.

Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach
Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach

It is unknown what caused the exchanges between the two, but the situation seemed a bit tense on the training ground.

Recommended articles

In a video that has gone viral, some players of Hertha are seen pulling Boateng away in the wake of the exchanges.

Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach
Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach Pulse Ghana

The 34-year-old returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza in June.

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach
Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach Pulse Ghana

The forward left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach
Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach Pulse Ghana

Boateng’s return to Hertha has, however, not yielded the desired impact yet, as the club sits in 14th position in the Bundesliga with just two wins from seven matches.

Kevin Prince Boateng's Football History In One Minute

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - Princess Shyngle on how she lost her pregnancy

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

Jim Iyke and Nikki Samonas scene in My First Wife

‘At 47 years old, go and find your own man’ - Nana Aba Anamoah warned

Nana Aba Anamoah may face up to 12 months jail sentence over Range Rover gift