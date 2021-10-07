Photos: Kevin-Prince Boateng involved in training ground bust-up with Hertha Berlin coach

In a video that has gone viral, some players of Hertha are seen pulling Boateng away in the wake of the exchanges.

The 34-year-old returned to his boyhood club as a free agent, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza in June.

Boateng started his career at Hertha Berlin in 2004 and rose through the ranks to become a first-team player in 2006.

The forward left his boyhood club in 2007 for Tottenham Hotspur and has since played for different teams across Europe.

His journeyman career has seen him line up for Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Las Palmas, Sassuolo, Barcelona and Besiktas.

