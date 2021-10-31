Profile: Dr. Augustine Kofi Badu

The Agrochemicals Company basically deals with importation, distribution, wholesaling and retailing of all kinds of pesticides, protective materials, farming implements, fertilizers and spraying machines. K. Badu Agrochemicals Company also offer machine repairs, maintenance and servicing. The company is also into public health services.

The Building and Construction offers the following services such as Roads, Airport and Related Structures, Concrete Bridges, Culverts and Other Structures, Labour Based Road Works, Steel Bridges and Structures, Maintenance of Bituminous / Asphaltic.

K. Badu Rental is the leading name in rentals and décor in Ghana. They provide all forms of funeral home affair needs

Dr. Augustine Kofi Badu is a well-known philanthropy giant and has offered several humanitarian services to many individuals, young and old, women and children, communities and Ghana as a nation. He has built police station for his village, provided hospital amenities to more than a few communities where necessary, portable clean water, supporting poor students who cannot afford their school bills, and widows in deplorable state in life.

Dr. Augustine K. Badu has officially supported major hospitals with equipment and amenities which has been consistent. His passion to support the sick and diseased persons has been unprecedented, especially to those who cannot afford their hospital bills. To him service to mankind, is service to God since we cannot see GOD but HE is OMINIPOTENT and OMINIPRESENT in humans as entities of DIVINITY on earth.