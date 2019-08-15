If you answered yes to the above, then join us for this edition of Readyforwork Career Coaching Program™. Readyforwork is an initiative of @sfanonline dedicated to helping young people acquire the skills and connections necessary to gain employment and launch their careers.

With personalized educational contents crafted by experts, one-on-one coaching, and team conversations, learners are equipped with practical skills and exposed to real-world projects that empower them to take ownership of their career aspirations and grow in confidence that yields success!

Some participants in previous editions gained jobs immediately after their training. For this edition, we shall focus on job readiness skills, and how to launch a profitable career in content writing. You will receive advice from both local and international content writers. At the end of the 6 weeks program, participants will have the opportunity to apply their learnings in a blog contest to win up to *$250 cash prize* and other cool prizes (Ts & Cs apply).

