Do you know Africa countries and their capitals? Test your knowledge

Kojo Emmanuel

Test your knowledge with our Africa quiz and learn some amazing facts about the African country.

Africa map
Africa map

What is Africa's newest country?

Azania
South Sudan
Central African Republic
South Sudan Next question

Who or what is Liberia's capital Monrovia named after?

Marilyn Monroe, film star
The pre-colonial Monroe kingdom
James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States
James Monroe, the fifth president of the United States Next question

What's the capital town of Mozambique?

Maputo
Bujumbura
Yaounde
Maputo Next question

The capital town of Chad is

N'Djamena
Kinshasha
Ljubljana
N'Djamena Next question

Botswana's capital town is

Windhoek
Andorra la Vella
Gaborone
Gaborone Next question

Who gained independence for Ghana?

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah
Dr. Hilla Limann
Kwegyir Aggrey
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah Next question

Who is Africa's longest serving leader?

Jomo Kenyatta of Kenya
Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea
Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe
Teodoro Obiang of Equatorial Guinea Next question

Who performed at Zimbabwe's independence day celebrations in 1980?

Lucky Dube
Bob Marley
Tracy Chapman
Bob Marley Next question

How many countries are in Africa?

60
54
122
54 Next question
Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

