How well do you know the winners of the NSMQ? Take this quiz
The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has had 25 editions so far and the key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.
Which school won the first trophy in 1994?
Achimota College
Prempeh College
Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC)
ADISCO
Achimota School were champions in
1996
1998
2007
1995
Which SHS won the NSMQ in 2006?
Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC)
Ghana Secondary Technical School
Prempeh College
St Thomas Aquinas
How many times has St. Augustine's College won the NSMQ trophy
4
3
2
5
Mfantsipim School are 3 time winners of the NSMQ
True
False
I don't know yet
How many times has Prempeh College won the coveted NSMQ trophy?
4
6
3
7
Prempeh College won the trophy in
1994, 1996, 2015 and 2017
1996, 1997, 2006 and 2017
1995, 2003, 2006, and 2008
St. Peter's Senior High School, Nkwatia are
3-time champions
4-time champions
2-time champions
Opoku Ware SHS, Mfantsipim School, and Achimota School, Accra and St. Augustine’s College are 2-time champions
True
False
Share your score:
