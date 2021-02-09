  1. quizzes

How well do you know the winners of the NSMQ? Take this quiz

Kojo Emmanuel
The National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has had 25 editions so far and the key element of the NSMQ is about claiming the bragging rights of champions.

Which school won the first trophy in 1994?

Achimota College
Prempeh College
Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC)
ADISCO
Prempeh College Next question

Achimota School were champions in

1996
1998
2007
1995
1998 Next question

Which SHS won the NSMQ in 2006?

Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC)
Ghana Secondary Technical School
Prempeh College
St Thomas Aquinas
Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC) Next question

How many times has St. Augustine's College won the NSMQ trophy

4
3
2
5
2 Next question

Mfantsipim School are 3 time winners of the NSMQ

True
False
I don't know yet
False Next question

How many times has Prempeh College won the coveted NSMQ trophy?

4
6
3
7
4 Next question

Prempeh College won the trophy in

1994, 1996, 2015 and 2017
1996, 1997, 2006 and 2017
1995, 2003, 2006, and 2008
1994, 1996, 2015 and 2017 Next question

St. Peter's Senior High School, Nkwatia are

3-time champions
4-time champions
2-time champions
3-time champions Next question

Opoku Ware SHS, Mfantsipim School, and Achimota School, Accra and St. Augustine’s College are 2-time champions

True
False
True Next question
Your score: You have failed 'potooor'. You don't stay in class during SHS days
Your score: Clap for yourself. You deserve an award because you were a 'shark' in SHS
Your score:
