Do you think you've got your tax facts? Take this tax quiz and see
A tax is a compulsory financial charge or some other type of levy imposed on an individual or legal entity by a governmental organisation in order to fund government spending and various public expenditures.
Taxes are the lifeblood of the government.
True
False
True Next question
What is the standard rate for VAT?
20%
12.5%
15%
12.5% Next question
What is the standard rate for National Health Insurance Levy?
3.5%
3%
2.5%
2.5% Next question
What is the standard rate for Ghana Education Trust Fund?
2.5%
1.5%
3%
2.5% Next question
An alien individual, whether a resident is taxable only on income derived from sources within the country.
True
False
True Next question
A person may refuse to pay on the ground that he will not receive a benefit from the tax.
True
False
I don't know
False Next question
Taxation is a mode of apportionment of government costs to the people.
True
False
It shouldn't be so
True Next question
No one shall be imprisoned for non-payment of tax.
True
False
False Next question
PAYE is a tax deducted from your income as an employee and is paid by an employer on your behalf
True
False
True Next question
The government collects most of its revenue from:
Corporate income taxes
Individual income taxes
Estate and gift taxes
Individual income taxes Next question
According to the GRA, how many taxes do we have in Ghana?
9
8
Uncountable
9 Next question
