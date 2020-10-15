How well do you know coaches who have managed the Black Stars over the years? Prove it in this quiz

  1. quizzes

The Black Stars managed to win a game and lose another in their recent friendly games against Qatar and Mali. The two games were the first of new manager C.K Akunor.

Who was the Black Stars coach during 2002 Nations Cup?

Sam Arday
Osam Duodu
E.K Afranie
Osam Duodu Next question

Who was the Black Stars coach during 2013 Nations Cup?

Milan Zivadinovich
Rinus Israel
Kwesi Appiah
Kwesi Appiah Next question

Who was the Black Stars coach during 2012 Nations Cup?

Kwesi Appiah
Goran Stevanovic
Ratomir Dujkovic
Goran Stevanovic Next question

Which coach took Ghana to its first World Cup appearance?

Ratomer Dujkovic
Mariano Bareto
Ernst Middendorp
Ratomer Dujkovic Next question

Who was the Black Stars coach during 2008 Nations Cup?

Sellas Tetteh
Claude Leroy
Maxwell Konadu
Calude Leroy Next question

Who coached Ghana at the 2010 World Cup?

Herve Renard
Kwesi Appiah
Milovan Rajevac
Milovan Rajevac Next question
