How well do you know Speakers of Parliament in the 4th Republic? Test your knowledge here
Ghana has had six Speakers of Parliament since the 4th Republic started in 1993. How well can you remember some of them? Try this quiz out
Who is was the Speaker of Parliament in 2005?
Alban Bagbin
Ebenezer Sekyi Hughes
Doe Adjaho
Ebenezer Sekyi Hughes Next question
Who was the Speaker of Parliament in 1993?
D.F. Annan
I.K Abban
VCRAC Crabbe
D.F. Annan Next question
Who was the Speaker of Parliament in 2001?
Justice Wiredu
Peter Ala Adjetey
Nii Odoi Sykes
Peter Ala Adjetey Next question
Who was the Speaker of Parliament in 2009?
Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu
Ken Dzirasah
Joyce Bamford Addo
Joyce Bamford Addo Next question
Who was the speaker of Parliament in 2013?
Joe Osei Owusu
Doe Adjaho
Alban Bagbgin
Doe Adjaho Next question
