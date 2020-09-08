How well do you know your Ministers? Find out in this quiz
Ghana has 118 state ministers. They cover different portfolios. How many do you know? Test your knowledge on this in the quiz below
Who is the Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation?
Professor Gyan Baffour
Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei
Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi
Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei Next question
Who is the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs?
Kofi Dzamesi
Rashid Bawa
Kofi Jumah
Kofi Dzamesi Next question
Who is the Western North Regional Minister?
Kwasi Owusu Yeboah
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
Andrew Mercer
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu Next question
Who is the Minister of Regional Reorganisation?
Simon Boakye
Dan Botwe
Akwasi Frimpong
Dan Botwe Next question
Who is the Minister of Works and Housing?
Samuel Atta-Akyea
Eugene Boakye Antwi
Aminu Akamba
Samuel Atta-Akyea Next question
Who is the Minister for the Savanna Region?
Salifu Saeed
Salifu Adam Braimah
Issifu Yakubu
Salifu Adam Braimah Next question
Who is the Minister for Special Initiatives?
OB Amoah
Asomah Kyeremeh
Hawa Koomson
Hawa Koomson Next question
Who is the Minister for the Bono East Region
Kwame Baffoe
Kwamena Duncan
Kofi Amoakohene
Kofi Amoakohene Next question
Who is the Minister for Agriculture?
Dr. Kofi Ayew
Owusu Afriyie Akoto
Kwame Danso
Owusu Afriyie Akoto Next question
Who is the Minister for Fisheries?
Afoley Quaye
Otiko Djaba
Yaw Boakye
Afoley Quaye Next question
