How will you be spending your December?
It will either be a fun or gnashing December. Take this quiz and know your position before it's too late.
What's your December budget?
GH¢ 500
GH¢1k
GH¢2k
GH¢5k
Pick someone's concert to attend:
Rapperholic
December to Remember
Afrochella
Carol service
Who is your December buddy?
Friends
Partner
Siblings
Visitors
Where are you going if someone asks for a date?
Club
Restaurant
Hotel
Beach
Pick your best places this December:
Home
Parties
Work
Hometown
Which celebrity would be your date if you had the chance to choose?
As for this December, it's enjoyment back to back for you. Abeg don't forget us.
Oh dear, the oracle just spoke, not our fault.
Sorry, the city won this time. It got a date and you got stuck. Better luck next time.
We would have loved to say "All work and no play.........." but buttom line is you need the money.
