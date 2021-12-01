RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

How will you be spending your December?

Berlinda Entsie

It will either be a fun or gnashing December. Take this quiz and know your position before it's too late.

Party
Party
What's your December budget?

GH¢ 500
GH¢1k
GH¢2k
GH¢5k

Pick someone's concert to attend:

Rapperholic
December to Remember
Afrochella
Carol service

Who is your December buddy?

Friends
Partner
Siblings
Visitors

Where are you going if someone asks for a date?

Club
Restaurant
Hotel
Beach

Pick your best places this December:

Home
Parties
Work
Hometown

Which celebrity would be your date if you had the chance to choose?

Jackie Appiah
Sarkodie
Efya
Nana Yeboah
Your score: Enjoyment back to back!
As for this December, it's enjoyment back to back for you. Abeg don't forget us.
Your score: You will be gnashing!
Oh dear, the oracle just spoke, not our fault.
Your score: In traffic
Sorry, the city won this time. It got a date and you got stuck. Better luck next time.
Your score: Work all the time
We would have loved to say "All work and no play.........." but buttom line is you need the money.
Berlinda Entsie

