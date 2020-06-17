  1. quizzes

Leaf or Jar: Which of the Waakye gangs do you really belong to? (Pulse Quiz)

How do you like to eat your Waakye? Take this quiz to know if you're a leaf person or a jar person.

What is your favourite meal of the day?

Breakfast
Lunch
Supper
I'm a snack person

What sports do you like?

Football
Ampe
Swimming
Golf

Which of these foods would you rather take?

Hausa Kooko
Chocholate drink
Coffee
Oats

What is the most important thing to you right now?

The world
Your love life
Your career
Money

When do you take your Waakye?

Morning
Afternoon
Evening
When I feel like it

What is your relationship status?

Very single
The friend zone king/queen
Married
Casually dating

Aside from Waakye, what is your best Ghanaian food?

Jollof
Fufu
Banku
Tuo Zaafi (TZ)
Your score: Leaf Waakye Gang!
Congrats! You like you're Waakye in a leaf
Your score: Jar Waakye Gang!
Hey! You like your Waakye in a jar
Source: Pulse Ghana
