Leaf or Jar: Which of the Waakye gangs do you really belong to? (Pulse Quiz)
How do you like to eat your Waakye? Take this quiz to know if you're a leaf person or a jar person.
What is your favourite meal of the day?
Breakfast
Lunch
Supper
I'm a snack person
What sports do you like?
Football
Ampe
Swimming
Golf
Which of these foods would you rather take?
Hausa Kooko
Chocholate drink
Coffee
Oats
What is the most important thing to you right now?
The world
Your love life
Your career
Money
When do you take your Waakye?
Morning
Afternoon
Evening
When I feel like it
What is your relationship status?
Very single
The friend zone king/queen
Married
Casually dating
Aside from Waakye, what is your best Ghanaian food?
Jollof
Fufu
Banku
Tuo Zaafi (TZ)
