LGBTQ awareness quiz - Test your knowledge on homosexuality
The LGBTQ+ community has been fighting for their rights to live in the world but many said they don't deserve to live or be part of humans. Test your knowledge on the awareness about them.
What is the full form of LGBTQ
Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transexual Quintessential
Lesbian Granny Bipolar Transgender Queer
Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer
Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer
Which one of these countries has recently legalized LGBTQ relationships on September 2018?
Pakistan
Vatican City
Uzbekistan
Vatican City
Which of these sentences trivialises the sexuality of bisexual people?
You're not bi, you’re just greedy!
Does that mean you like men and women?
Do you have a partner?
You're not bi, you're just greedy!
In LGBT terminology, what does 'deadnaming' refer to?
When you call a trans person by their birth name after they've transitioned
When you speak ill of the dead
When you insult an LGBT person
When you call a trans person by their birth name after they've transitioned
When did the first protest for gay rights in Washington, D.C. occur?
1955
1965
1975
1965
When was the nation's first Gay Pride parade?
1965
1970
1980
1970
What university opened the first office for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender students?
University of Michigan
New York University
University of California, Berkeley
University of Michigan
In what year did Cape Verde legalize same sex activities?
1999
2000
2004
2004
