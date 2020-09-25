Only fans who prefer Ghanaians coaches will score 4/5
This test will let you know how well you know indigenous technical brains to have coached the national teams:
Who is the assistant coach of the Black Stars?
Didi Dramani
David Duncan
Bashir Hayford
CK Akonnor
David Duncan
All these coaches once assisted Kwesi Appiah in the Black Stars except?
Ibrahim Tanko
Maxwell Konadu
Bashir Hayford
CK Akonnor
Bashir Hayford
The only Ghanaian coach to have won the FIFA U-20 World Cup was?
Maxwell Konadu
Bashir Hayford
CK Akonnor
Sellas Tetteh
Sellas Tetteh
Who was the first indigenous coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup?
Maxwell Konadu
Kwesi Appiah
CK Akonnor
Osam Duoudu
Kwesi Appiah
Which coach guided Ghana as they won the 2017 WAFU Cup?
Maxwell Konadu
Kwesi Appiah
CK Akonnor
Emmanuel Afranie
Maxwell Konadu
