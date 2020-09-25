  1. quizzes

Only fans who prefer Ghanaians coaches will score 4/5

Thomas Freeman Yeboah
This test will let you know how well you know indigenous technical brains to have coached the national teams:

Who is the assistant coach of the Black Stars?

Didi Dramani
David Duncan
Bashir Hayford
CK Akonnor
David Duncan Next question

All these coaches once assisted Kwesi Appiah in the Black Stars except?

Ibrahim Tanko
Maxwell Konadu
Bashir Hayford
CK Akonnor
Bashir Hayford Next question

The only Ghanaian coach to have won the FIFA U-20 World Cup was?

Maxwell Konadu
Bashir Hayford
CK Akonnor
Sellas Tetteh
Sellas Tetteh Next question

Who was the first indigenous coach to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup?

Maxwell Konadu
Kwesi Appiah
CK Akonnor
Osam Duoudu
Kwesi Appiah Next question

Which coach guided Ghana as they won the 2017 WAFU Cup?

Maxwell Konadu
Kwesi Appiah
CK Akonnor
Emmanuel Afranie
Maxwell Konadu Next question
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
Thomas Freeman Yeboah
