Quiz: Answer these questions like JJ Rawlings and we will tell you his trait that you possess
In the midst of all the sadness, let's do what Ex-President Rawlings would have wanted most: to smile at the storm.
How would you like to become a Rawlings?
Through marriage
Through adoption
I don't want to be a Rawlings
Which of these best describes you?
A womaniser
An introvert
An extrovert
Which of these is your favourite African proverb?
I will not turn round and commit the very crime for which another man lost his life.
Food is a political weapon
Leadership should have confidence in our people and not feel intimidated by empowering them.
How would you describe Donald Trump?
Such a brilliant mind, so articulate.
I just loved that guy. I like and admire brainy people.
I think he loves having fun.
How do you see women?
A woman isn’t there just for whatever and the kitchen.
We must respect women enough and I think that is how come I lasted as long as I did in office.
They were virtually our backbone.
Even when there is a serious issue at hand, you never seem to calm the nerves of people and relax at the most difficult times. "Anita se me y3 ne papa? Hahahhahah.”
Charley, as for you, you are coming with coup d’état ooo. But please slow down and probably change. We have pass the military kind of style.
You put everyone's needs at heart. You are blessed but know your limit if not you will pick people's things for others.
