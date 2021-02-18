  1. quizzes

Quiz: Can you identify the constituencies of these new parliamentarians?

Evans Annang
The 2020 general elections had a lot of new parliamentarians winning seats. This unprecedented outcome saw the ruling NPP and NDC having 137 members each.

Dakoa Newman

Ablekuma Central
Okaikoi South
Okaikoi North
Okaikoi South Next question

Sheila Bartels

Ayawaso Central
Trobu
Ablekuma North
Ablekuma North Next question

Rita Odoley Sowah

La Dadekotopon
Ledzokuku
Kpone Katamanso
La Dadekotopon Next question

Francis Sosu

Adentan
Madina
Ayawaso West Wuogon
Madina Next question

John Kumah

Manhyia South
Kumawu
Ejisu
Ejisu Next question

Ben Ayiku

La Dadekotopon
Ledzokuku
Sege
Ledzokuku Next question

Theresa Awuni

Okakoi North
Okaikoi South
Ablekuma Central
Okakoi North Next question

Agnes Naa Momo Lartey

Tema Central
Krowor
Tema East
Krowor Next question
