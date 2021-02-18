Quiz: Can you identify the constituencies of these new parliamentarians?
The 2020 general elections had a lot of new parliamentarians winning seats. This unprecedented outcome saw the ruling NPP and NDC having 137 members each.
Dakoa Newman
Ablekuma Central
Okaikoi South
Okaikoi North
Okaikoi South Next question
Sheila Bartels
Ayawaso Central
Trobu
Ablekuma North
Ablekuma North Next question
Rita Odoley Sowah
La Dadekotopon
Ledzokuku
Kpone Katamanso
La Dadekotopon Next question
Francis Sosu
Adentan
Madina
Ayawaso West Wuogon
Madina Next question
John Kumah
Manhyia South
Kumawu
Ejisu
Ejisu Next question
Ben Ayiku
La Dadekotopon
Ledzokuku
Sege
Ledzokuku Next question
Theresa Awuni
Okakoi North
Okaikoi South
Ablekuma Central
Okakoi North Next question
Agnes Naa Momo Lartey
Tema Central
Krowor
Tema East
Krowor Next question
