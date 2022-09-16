QUIZ: Do you know the Chiefs of Defence Staff of Ghana since 1982?
The Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) is the head of the Ghana Armed Forces which was first created in 1959 after the formation of the Ghana Navy and the Ghana Air Force.
Who was the Chief of Defence Staff from January 1, 1982 to November 23, 1982?
Edwin Kwamina Sam
Joseph Nunoo-Mensah
John E. Odaate-Barnor
Joseph Nunoo-Mensah
Who was the Chief of Defence Staff from November 28, 1982 to August 25, 1983?
Jerry Rawlings
Joseph Nunoo-Mensah
Arnold Quainoo
Jerry Rawlings
Who is the current Chief of Defence Staff ?
Vice Admiral Seth Amoama
Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje
Vice Admiral Matthew Quashie
Vice Admiral Seth Amoama
Who was the Chief of Defence Staff from March 31, 2009 to March 28, 2013?
Rear Admiral A. R. S. Nunoo
Lieutenant General Joseph Boateng Danquah
Lieutenant General Peter A. Blay
Lieutenant General Peter A. Blay
Who appointed Air Marshal Michael Samson-Oje as the Chief of Defence Staff?
John Mahama
Nana Addo
John Kufuor
John Mahama
Lieutenant General Joshua Hamidu served from July 23, 1978 to June 4, 1979
True
False
I don't know
True
