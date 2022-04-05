RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

QUIZ: Do you know the governors of the Bank of Ghana? Test your knowledge

Kojo Emmanuel

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is appointed by the Governor of the Gold Coast on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Section 10(1) of the 1957 Ordinance.

Governors of the Bank of Ghana
Who was the governor of the Central bank from August 1, 1957 - April 3, 1959?

Mr. A. Eggleston
Mr. A. Adomako
Mr. H. Kessels
Mr. A. Eggleston Next question

Who was the first Ghanaian to head the Bank of Ghana?

Mr. A.E.K. Ashiabor
Mr. A. Adomako
Dr. Amon Nikoi
Mr. A. Adomako Next question

Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthurs headed the Central Bank from Oct 1, 2009 - August 6, 2012.

True
False
True Next question

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor was the governor from July 17, 1997 - September 30, 2001

True
False
True Next question

Dr. Henry Kofi Wampah was appointed by former President John Kufuor on August 2012 - March 31, 2016

True
False
I don't know
False Next question

Dr. Paul A. Acquah was appointed by

Atta Mills
John Kufuor
John Mahama
John Kufuor Next question

Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku was the governor of the Central bank from

August 6, 2012 - March 31, 2020
April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017
August 6, 2012 - March 31, 2016
April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017 Next question

Who is the current governor of the Bank of Ghana?

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari
Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi
Dr. Ernest Addison
Dr. Ernest Addison Next question
Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

