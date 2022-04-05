QUIZ: Do you know the governors of the Bank of Ghana? Test your knowledge
The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is appointed by the Governor of the Gold Coast on the recommendation of the Prime Minister, in accordance with Section 10(1) of the 1957 Ordinance.
Who was the governor of the Central bank from August 1, 1957 - April 3, 1959?
Mr. A. Eggleston
Mr. A. Adomako
Mr. H. Kessels
Mr. A. Eggleston Next question
Who was the first Ghanaian to head the Bank of Ghana?
Mr. A.E.K. Ashiabor
Mr. A. Adomako
Dr. Amon Nikoi
Mr. A. Adomako Next question
Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthurs headed the Central Bank from Oct 1, 2009 - August 6, 2012.
True
False
True Next question
Dr. Kwabena Duffuor was the governor from July 17, 1997 - September 30, 2001
True
False
True Next question
Dr. Henry Kofi Wampah was appointed by former President John Kufuor on August 2012 - March 31, 2016
True
False
I don't know
False Next question
Dr. Paul A. Acquah was appointed by
Atta Mills
John Kufuor
John Mahama
John Kufuor Next question
Dr. Abdul Nashiru Issahaku was the governor of the Central bank from
August 6, 2012 - March 31, 2020
April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017
August 6, 2012 - March 31, 2016
April 1, 2016 - March 31, 2017 Next question
Who is the current governor of the Bank of Ghana?
Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari
Mrs. Elsie Addo Awadzi
Dr. Ernest Addison
Dr. Ernest Addison Next question
