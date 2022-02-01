Quiz: Do you know the Speaker of Parliament from 1993 to 2021 under the Fourth Republic?
Article 101 of the Ghana Constitution stipulates that the Speaker presides at all sittings of parliament.
Who was the Speaker of Parliament from 1993 to 2001?
Daniel Francis Annan
Edward Doe Adjaho
Elizabeth Mills
Daniel Francis Annan Next question
Begyina Sekyi Hughes was the Speaker of Parliament from 2005 to 2009
True
False
Not sure
True Next question
Who was the Speaker of Parliament in 2001 to 2005?
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Peter Ala Adjetey
Daniel Francis Annan
Peter Ala Adjetey Next question
Who presided over Parliament from 7th January 2009 - 6th January 2013?
Justice Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo
Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye
Joe Osei-Owusu
Justice Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo Next question
Who was the Speaker of Parliament from 7th January 2013 - 6th January 2017?
Alban Bagbin
Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye
Edward Doe Adjaho
Edward Doe Adjaho Next question
Who is the current Speaker of Parliament?
Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye
Alban Bagbin
Alban Bagbin Next question
