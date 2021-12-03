Quiz: Find out what kind of Libido you have in this sexy test
Insatiable freak or indifferent participant?
How many times would you love to have sex?
Once or twice a week is OK.
3-5 times weekly.
Daily, abeg.
Whenever it is available.
Do you believe in Okafor's Law
Yes
No
I don't even know what that is
I prefer to not speak
From your experience, how much do you think members of the opposite sex like sex?
0-25%
26-50%
51-75%
76-100%
What do you use your sex playlist for?
For sex na
When I'm doing laundry
When I'm working
When I'm about to sleep
"Wait, which one is sex playlist again?"
At which of these locations have you had wild, inappropriate thoughts?
Classroom
Church
Mosque
Office
All of the above
None of the above
