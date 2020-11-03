  1. quizzes

Quiz: Go on a vacation in the US and we’ll tell who you’ll vote for

Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: This quiz will let you know who you will vote for in the US Election 2020.

When was the last time you went on vacation outside Ghana?

This year
Last year
I don't remember
Okada fare no dey book flight

Which season would you like to visit the United States of America?

Summer
Fall
Winter
Anytime

How long would you like to stay in the US?

A few weeks
A couple of months
As long as legally allowed
Na who say we dey return?

Which state would you like to spend your vacation?

Hawaii
New York
California
Texas

If you had the chance to travel with someone, who will it be?

Boyfriend/Girlfriend
Wife/Husband
Mother
Father

Tell us your kind of fun on a vacation?

House party
Party on a boat
Sightseeing
Netflix & Chill

Whose song are you listening to on your flight?

Beyonce
Cardi B
Christina Aguilera
Nicki Minaj

What food are you trying first once you land in the US?

Cheeseburger
Hot dogs
Nachos
Any rice dish

You post a photo from your vacation on social media. What’s your caption?

Coded location
Haters gonna hate
God no go shame us
Edey pain yooooou!
Your score: Donald Trump
Make America Great Again! Donald Trump will be your option for the US Election 2020.
Your score: Joe Biden
Vice President for President! You'd go for Joe Biden in the US Election 2020.
Source: Pulse Ghana
