Quiz: Go on a vacation in the US and we’ll tell who you’ll vote for
Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: This quiz will let you know who you will vote for in the US Election 2020.
When was the last time you went on vacation outside Ghana?
This year
Last year
I don't remember
Okada fare no dey book flight
Which season would you like to visit the United States of America?
Summer
Fall
Winter
Anytime
How long would you like to stay in the US?
A few weeks
A couple of months
As long as legally allowed
Na who say we dey return?
Which state would you like to spend your vacation?
Hawaii
New York
California
Texas
If you had the chance to travel with someone, who will it be?
Boyfriend/Girlfriend
Wife/Husband
Mother
Father
What food are you trying first once you land in the US?
Cheeseburger
Hot dogs
Nachos
Any rice dish
You post a photo from your vacation on social media. What’s your caption?
Coded location
Haters gonna hate
God no go shame us
Edey pain yooooou!
Make America Great Again! Donald Trump will be your option for the US Election 2020.
Share your score:
Vice President for President! You'd go for Joe Biden in the US Election 2020.
Share your score:
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh