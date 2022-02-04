Quiz: Have you met the love of your life yet?
Until when dear? Take this quiz and let's see if you have found the love of your life or not.
How many serious relationships have you had?
1 to 4
5 and above
None
What do you look for in a potential love interest?
Good looks
Sexual compatibility
Financial stability
How long did your longest relationship last?
Less than a year
A year
More than 5years
Who amongst these celebs is spraying cash on you on your wedding?
You may literally already be in a relationship with that person. Don't worry, you've already found love.
We're not sayin the person doesn't exist. All we're saying is that you unfortunately won't meet them. You can keep searching though.
Remember that little crush that you never paid attention to? Maybe it's time to talk to them. Or maybe your bestfriend has something to confess to you. Pay attention to every little signal because the love of your life is waiting for you.
