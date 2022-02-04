RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: Have you met the love of your life yet?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Until when dear? Take this quiz and let's see if you have found the love of your life or not.

Couple
Couple
Recommended articles

How many serious relationships have you had?

1 to 4
5 and above
None

What do you look for in a potential love interest?

Good looks
Sexual compatibility
Financial stability

How long did your longest relationship last?

Less than a year
A year
More than 5years

What type of meal would you order on a first date?

Rice
Swallow
Pizza

Who amongst these celebs is spraying cash on you on your wedding?

Nana Ama McBrown
Sarkodie
Jackie Appiah
Your score: You got You're with them now!
You may literally already be in a relationship with that person. Don't worry, you've already found love.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got You will never meet them!
We're not sayin the person doesn't exist. All we're saying is that you unfortunately won't meet them. You can keep searching though.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You got You definitely have!
Remember that little crush that you never paid attention to? Maybe it's time to talk to them. Or maybe your bestfriend has something to confess to you. Pay attention to every little signal because the love of your life is waiting for you.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: When will you be rich?

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah enjoys her breakfast in the Pool

Quiz: Do you know the Speaker of Parliament from 1993 to 2021 under the Fourth Republic?

Mike Ocquaye and Alban Bagbin

Quiz: How well do you know about the e-levy?

___8393821___2018___5___18___13___mobile-money-ghana-750x430