Quiz: How are you surviving in this hard time?
In this hard time when Ghana's economy is in a terrible state and the future is uncertain, how are you coping and how do you hope to survive?
Are you employed?
Yes
No
Searching for job
How much is your salary?
Below GHC 1,000
Above, GHC 1,000
I don’t earn a salary
How much of your salary are you able to save?
None
Quarter
Less than a quarter
If your next salary delays how many days can you wait?
The salary itself doesn’t take me to the middle of the month
Two weeks
I can’t survive
Do you have extra source of income?
Yes
No
Still searching
Have had to suspend certain lifestyles to be able to survive?
Yes
No
I still live my life, but in moderation
Share your score:
