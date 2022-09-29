RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How are you surviving in this hard time?

Andreas Kamasah

In this hard time when Ghana's economy is in a terrible state and the future is uncertain, how are you coping and how do you hope to survive?

Are you employed?

Yes
No
Searching for job

How much is your salary?

Below GHC 1,000
Above, GHC 1,000
I don’t earn a salary

How much of your salary are you able to save?

None
Quarter
Less than a quarter

If your next salary delays how many days can you wait?

The salary itself doesn’t take me to the middle of the month
Two weeks
I can’t survive

Do you have extra source of income?

Yes
No
Still searching

Have had to suspend certain lifestyles to be able to survive?

Yes
No
I still live my life, but in moderation
Your score: Keep trying; God is in control
Your score: A lot of people don’t even have what you have; be thankful to God
Your score: It’s only God that can help, especially as the country’s economy is currently in a mess
