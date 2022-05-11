QUIZ: How familiar are you with the winners of the VGMA from 2000 to 2022?
The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) is established in 1999 to originally celebrate the outstanding contributions of Ghanaian musicians to the growth and expansion of its associated industry.
Who won the VGMA artiste of the year in 2002?
Daddy Lumba
Bice Osei Kuffour
Lord Kenya
Lord Kenya
Who won the VGMA artiste of the year in 2001?
Kojo Antwi
Kwaw Kese
Okyeame Kwame
Kojo Antwi
Who won the VGMA artiste of the year in 2006?
V.I.P
Ofori Amponsah
Samini
Ofori Amponsah
In which year did Sarkodie win the VGMA artiste of the year?
2010 and 2013
2012 and 2013
2010 and 2012
2010 and 2012
In which year did Shatta Wale win the VGMA artiste of the year?
2010
2013
2014
2014
Joe Mettle won the VGMA artiste of the year in what year?
2017
2018
2020
2017
Who won the awards in 2018?
Stonebwoy
Ebony Reigns
Diana Hamilton
Ebony Reigns
