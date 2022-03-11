Take our quick and easy quiz to uncover your financial literacy superpower.
Quiz: How financially literate are you?
Test your fin-lit smarts and see how you compare with the general Ghana population!
Suppose you have GH 1000 you want to invest. Which would be the safer way to invest it?
Put your money in one investment.
Put your money in more than one investment.
Don't know
Put your money in more than one investment. Next question
Different investments are subject to different risks. Having multiple investments makes it less likely that all of your investments will be subject to the same gains and losses. This is called diversification, and is often summed up by the old adage 'don't put all your eggs in one basket.'
Suppose you deposit GH100 in a savings account paying 10% interest, compounded annually, and you do not remove any money. How much money will you have in the account after five years if you do not remove any?
More than GH150
Exactly GH150
Less than GH150
Don't know
More than GH150 Next question
If math was never your favorite subject, or it's just been a few years since you brushed up, this one can be a bit tricky. However, the key here is that your money gets compounded annually, aka every year. So after the first year, you have GH110. However, the second year, you are earning 10% interest on GH110! Which brings you to GH121. And so on... five years later, you have over GH150! Or GH161.05, to be exact.
Imagine your savings account is earning 1% per year and inflation is 2% a year, both compounded annually. After one year, how much would you be able to buy with the money in this account?
More than today
Exactly the same
Less than today
Less than today Next question
Inflation impacts how much your dollar is worth. Inflation is about how quickly prices are rising (and purchasing power is falling). And if inflation is outpacing your rate of interest, your buying power is going down.
True or false: A 15-year fixed-rate mortgage typically requires higher monthly payments than a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage, but the total interest over the life of a 15-year will be less than the 30-year.
True
False
Don't know
True Next question
While a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage typically requires higher monthly payments, you’re paying interest for fewer years. Therefore, you’ll pay less interest on a 15-year mortgage compared to a 30-year mortgage.
True or false: Buying a single company's stock generally provides a lower risk return than an equity exchange-traded fund.
True
False
False Next question
This one is also about diversification! Buying a single company's stock is exposing you to only the risk of that company. It's putting all of your proverbial eggs in the same basket. Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are bundles of securities (i.e. stocks and bonds) and are therefore more diversified than the stock of a single company.
If you were applying for a loan, would you prefer a lower or higher interest rate?
Lower interest rate
Higher interest rate
Don't know
Lower interest rate Next question
In this case, interest is the amount of money being added to what you owe. We're guessing you would like to owe as little as possible on your loan, so you probably would prefer a lower interest rate.
If you were signing up for a savings account, would you prefer a lower or higher interest rate?
Lower interest rate
Higher interest rate
Don't know
Higher interest rate. Next question
An interest rate on a savings account is how much money is being added to your account, expressed as a percentage. This is a case where a higher interest rate is in your benefit.
Which portfolio has the most aggressive risk level?
80% stocks, 20% bonds
10% stocks, 90% bonds
50% stocks, 50% bonds
80% stocks, 20% bonds Next question
Stocks are equity investments, and generally have higher risk levels associated with them than bonds (which are debt investments). A portfolio with a higher percentage of stocks generally has a more aggressive risk level.
If you had GH1,000 to invest in a moderate risk fund, what would you expect the average rate of return to be after 1 year? (based on historical performance)
0-15%
16-30%
31% or more.
0-15% Next question
Sorry, but based on historical performance, not only is a realistic expectation under 15%, it is more like 3-6%.
Don't despair! Now you just know how much you don't know, and you're ready to start learning.
Financial Literacy Newbie: Your financial literacy could use some work!
Not bad! Not bad at all! You scored as well, or better, than the general Ghana population! But there's still some room for improvement.
Your financial literacy is seriously on point! Great job.
