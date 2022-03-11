Quiz: How financially literate are you?

More than GH150 Next question

If math was never your favorite subject, or it's just been a few years since you brushed up, this one can be a bit tricky. However, the key here is that your money gets compounded annually, aka every year. So after the first year, you have GH110. However, the second year, you are earning 10% interest on GH110! Which brings you to GH121. And so on... five years later, you have over GH150! Or GH161.05, to be exact.