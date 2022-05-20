Quiz: How good looking are you?
Do you turn heads or the gods are not to be blamed?. Have this quiz and find out how you are doing.
When was the last time someone hit on you?
Today
Few weeks ago
I can't remember
What’s your favourite thing about your face?
Your dimples
Your eyes
Your lips
Which of these attractive qualities do you possess?
Kindness
Humility
Friendliness
While we have no plans to send you to compete in any beauty pageants down the line, we can’t deny the fact you’re quite fine.
Depending on how much money you have in the future, you could either fully fall into 'ugly' territory or rise into manageable. We’ll be praying for you.
It’s like the angel that was assigned to design you kept asking for extra sheet. Many have tried, but no one has managed to find one thing that’s wrong with your perfect face.
