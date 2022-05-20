RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How good looking are you?

Authors:

Berlinda Entsie

Do you turn heads or the gods are not to be blamed?. Have this quiz and find out how you are doing.

When was the last time someone hit on you?

Today
Few weeks ago
I can't remember

What’s your favourite thing about your face?

Your dimples
Your eyes
Your lips

Choose your favourite colour:

Red
Black
White

Which of these attractive qualities do you possess?

Kindness
Humility
Friendliness

Which of these social media platforms do you use the most?

Twitter
WhatsApp
Facebook
Your score: You got You turn a few heads!
While we have no plans to send you to compete in any beauty pageants down the line, we can’t deny the fact you’re quite fine.
Your score: You got below 5/10!
Depending on how much money you have in the future, you could either fully fall into 'ugly' territory or rise into manageable. We’ll be praying for you.
Your score: You got Your face is flawless!
It’s like the angel that was assigned to design you kept asking for extra sheet. Many have tried, but no one has managed to find one thing that’s wrong with your perfect face.
