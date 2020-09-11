QUIZ: How much do you know about science topics? Test your knowledge
The world is built on a foundation of science. Without science, none of our technology would exist and science works in our everyday activities.
What does the Earth orbit around?
Nothing! We are at the center of it all
The moon
God
The sun
A pulley system is used to lift a load of 300N. If the effort applied is 150N, determine the mechanical advantage of the system.
0.5
2.0
150
450
What does CRT stand for?
Can't Really Tell
Classic Ray Television
Cathode Ray Tube
Protein is a polymer formed from the linkage of
Amino acid molecules
Fatty acid molecules
Glucose units
Which one of these will you see first whenever you are the doctor's office?
Stethoscopes
White board
Syringe
What do you use to take your drugs?
Water
Club beer
I don't take drugs
Share your score:
