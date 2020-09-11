  1. quizzes

QUIZ: How much do you know about science topics? Test your knowledge

Kojo Emmanuel
The world is built on a foundation of science. Without science, none of our technology would exist and science works in our everyday activities.

What does the Earth orbit around?

Nothing! We are at the center of it all
The moon
God
The sun

A pulley system is used to lift a load of 300N. If the effort applied is 150N, determine the mechanical advantage of the system.

0.5
2.0
150
450

What does CRT stand for?

Can't Really Tell
Classic Ray Television
Cathode Ray Tube

Protein is a polymer formed from the linkage of

Amino acid molecules
Fatty acid molecules
Glucose units

Which one of these will you see first whenever you are the doctor's office?

Stethoscopes
White board
Syringe

What do you use to take your drugs?

Water
Club beer
I don't take drugs
Source: Pulse Ghana
