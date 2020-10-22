  1. quizzes

QUIZ: How much do you know about the world's greatest threat climate change?

Kojo Emmanuel
Climate change describes a change in the average conditions — such as temperature and rainfall — in a region over a long period of time.

Wasting less food is a way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

True
False
True

Which of the following is a greenhouse gas?

CO2
CH4
Water vapor
All of the above
All of the above

What is the Greenhouse effect?

The name of climate change legislation that passed by congress
When the gasses in our atmosphere trap heat and block it from escaping our planet
When you build a greenhouse
When the gasses in our atmosphere trap heat and block it from escaping our planet

Which of the following are consequences associated with climate change?

The ice sheets are declining, glaciers are in retreat globally, and our oceans are more acidic than ever
More extreme weather like droughts, heat waves, and hurricanes
Surface temperatures are setting new heat records about each year
All of the above
All of the above

What can you do to help fight climate change?

Divest from fossil fuel companies
Engage yourself in the science behind climate change
Vote for political candidates who will advocate for climate-related legislation and policy improvements
All of the above
All of the above

The overwhelming majority of scientists agree that climate change is real and caused by humans.

True
False
True

What was agreed to in the "Paris Agreement" that came out of COP-21, held in Paris in 2015?

To protect biodiversity and end the deforestation of the world’s rainforests
To keep global temperature rise well below 2℃ pre-industrial levels and to pursue a path to limit warming to 1.5℃
To pursue a goal of 100% clean, renewable energy
To keep global temperature rise well below 2℃ pre-industrial levels and to pursue a path to limit warming to 1.5℃

Which of these countries emits the most carbon dioxide?

China
USA
Russia
China

What percentage of the global greenhouse gas emissions does the transportation sector emit?

14%
33%
33%
70%
14%
Your score: Very bad
Your score: Congratulations
Your score:
Source: Pulse Ghana
