How well do you know all the details of the upcoming tournament especially the stadiums, money to be won, the the name of the official ball that would be used etc.
Quiz: How ready are you for Qatar 2022?
The 22nd edition of football's apex tournament is only 19 days away with this year's showpiece happening in the Western Asian state of Qatar from November 20 to December 18, 2022.
Take this quiz to find out how well you know all the details of Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.
1.What is the official mascot of the 2022 World Cup?
Tip and Tap
Pique
La’eeb
Juanito
La'eeb
2.What is the name of the official match ball for the 2022 World Cup?
Al Rihla
Brazuca
Teamgeist
Brazuca Final Rio
Al Rihla
3.How many matches will be played at the 2022 world cup?
90
24
64
106
64
4.How much will the winning team be awarded at this year's World Cup?
$42 million
$1.5 million
$27 million
$30 million
$42 million
5.What is the name of the 2022 World Cup official song?
Waka Waka
The times of our lives
Haya hayya
We Are the Champions
Haya hayya
6.How many teams are participating in this year's tournament?
72
50
32
90
32
7.How many stadiums will Qatar 2022 be played in?
8
19
5
15
8
