RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know about embattled Assin North MP's legal challenges?

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Supreme Curt has barred James Quayson from holding himself as MP till a case against him has been determined.

James Quayson
James Quayson

This quiz will test your knowledge on his legal challenges so far. Try it

Recommended articles

What percentage did James Quayson win the 2020 parliamentary elections?

50%
52%
44%
52% Next question

Who was James Quayson's main contender?

Michael Okyere
Akosua Gyasiwaa
Abena Doruwaa Mensah
Abena Doruwaa Mensah Next question

Who filed the suit challenging James Quayson's eligibility?

Michael Akomah-Nimfah
Daniel Owusu
Gary Nimako
Michael Akomah-Nimfah Next question

Which other country's citizenship is James Quayson being accused of having?

American
Canadian
Italian
Canadian Next question

What was the score of the Supreme Court decision in barring James Quayson as MP?

7-0
6-1
5-2
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: When next will you fall in love?

Kojo Jones and Raychel

QUIZ: Test your knowledge and know Ghana's Inspector-General of Police

IGP Dr Akuffo Dampare and David Asante-Apeatu