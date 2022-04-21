This quiz will test your knowledge on his legal challenges so far. Try it
Quiz: How well do you know about embattled Assin North MP's legal challenges?
The Supreme Curt has barred James Quayson from holding himself as MP till a case against him has been determined.
Recommended articles
What percentage did James Quayson win the 2020 parliamentary elections?
50%
52%
44%
52% Next question
Who was James Quayson's main contender?
Michael Okyere
Akosua Gyasiwaa
Abena Doruwaa Mensah
Abena Doruwaa Mensah Next question
Who filed the suit challenging James Quayson's eligibility?
Michael Akomah-Nimfah
Daniel Owusu
Gary Nimako
Michael Akomah-Nimfah Next question
Which other country's citizenship is James Quayson being accused of having?
American
Canadian
Italian
Canadian Next question
What was the score of the Supreme Court decision in barring James Quayson as MP?
7-0
6-1
5-2
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh