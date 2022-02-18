Take this quiz and check out if you really know about the Ghana card as an e-passport
Quiz: How well do you know about Ghana's e-passport?
The Ghana Card was recently certified as an e-passport that can be used as document by Ghanaians to return from anywhere in the world.
Which organisation certified the Ghana card as e-passport?
CFAO
ICAO
AUC
ICAO Next question
Which date can Ghanaians start using the Ghana card to travel back home?
7th April, 2022
1st April, 2022
1st March, 2022
1st March, 2022 Next question
Where was the Ghana card certified as an e-passport?
Montreal
Tokyo
Washington
Montreal Next question
How many countries in the sub-region can Ghanaians use the Ghana card to travel to?
12
16
14
16 Next question
Who championed the Ghana card as an e-passport?
Prof. Ken Attafuah
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Next question
Share your score:
