Quiz: How well do you know about Ghana's e-passport?

Evans Annang

The Ghana Card was recently certified as an e-passport that can be used as document by Ghanaians to return from anywhere in the world.

Take this quiz and check out if you really know about the Ghana card as an e-passport

Which organisation certified the Ghana card as e-passport?

CFAO
ICAO
AUC
ICAO Next question

Which date can Ghanaians start using the Ghana card to travel back home?

7th April, 2022
1st April, 2022
1st March, 2022
1st March, 2022 Next question

Where was the Ghana card certified as an e-passport?

Montreal
Tokyo
Washington
Montreal Next question

How many countries in the sub-region can Ghanaians use the Ghana card to travel to?

12
16
14
16 Next question

Who championed the Ghana card as an e-passport?

Prof. Ken Attafuah
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Next question
Your score:
Evans Annang

