Give it a go!
Quiz: How well do you know about the 1992 Constitution?
The 1992 Constitution is 30 years. This quiz will test your knowledge on how well you know about it and its framers.
Recommended articles
On which date in 1992 was the constitution adopted?
28 April
29 April
30 April
28 April Next question
What was the percentage of the referendum support for the constitution?
90
92
94
Which Article describes the right to education in Ghana?
Article 21
Article 24
Article 25
Article 25 Next question
Which Article supports rights of citizens?
Article 41
Article 40
Article 30
Article 41 Next question
Which President adopted the 1992 constitution?
Hilla Limann
John Agyekum Kufour
Jerry John Rawlings
Jerry John Rawlings Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh