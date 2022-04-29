RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know about the 1992 Constitution?

Authors:

Evans Annang

The 1992 Constitution is 30 years. This quiz will test your knowledge on how well you know about it and its framers.

1992 Constitution
1992 Constitution

Give it a go!

On which date in 1992 was the constitution adopted?

28 April
29 April
30 April
28 April Next question

What was the percentage of the referendum support for the constitution?

90
92
94

Which Article describes the right to education in Ghana?

Article 21
Article 24
Article 25
Article 25 Next question

Which Article supports rights of citizens?

Article 41
Article 40
Article 30
Article 41 Next question

Which President adopted the 1992 constitution?

Hilla Limann
John Agyekum Kufour
Jerry John Rawlings
Jerry John Rawlings Next question
Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

