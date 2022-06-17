RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know about the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral?

Evans Annang

The Board of the National Cathedral has been in the limelight over the past few weeks due to the news that Pastor Mensa Otabil has resigned from it.

Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral
Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral

This quiz will test your knowledge on this important board

Who is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees?

Mensa Otabil
Prof. Opoku Nyinah
Bishop Obinim
Prof. Opoku Nyinah Next question

Who is the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees?

Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle
Apostle Elisha Salifu
Rev. Obofour
Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle Next question

Who is the Director of the Cathedral

Rev. Osei Kofi
Apostle Kwame Boakye
Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah
Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah Next question

How many members are on the Board of Trustees?

13
12
11

Who is the only woman on the Board of Trustees?

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee
Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie
Rev. Christie Doe Tetteh
Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee Next question
Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

