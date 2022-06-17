This quiz will test your knowledge on this important board
Quiz: How well do you know about the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral?
The Board of the National Cathedral has been in the limelight over the past few weeks due to the news that Pastor Mensa Otabil has resigned from it.
Who is the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees?
Mensa Otabil
Prof. Opoku Nyinah
Bishop Obinim
Prof. Opoku Nyinah
Who is the Vice Chairperson of the Board of Trustees?
Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle
Apostle Elisha Salifu
Rev. Obofour
Archbishop Charles Palmer-Buckle
Who is the Director of the Cathedral
Rev. Osei Kofi
Apostle Kwame Boakye
Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah
Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah
How many members are on the Board of Trustees?
13
12
11
Who is the only woman on the Board of Trustees?
Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee
Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie
Rev. Christie Doe Tetteh
Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee
