RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know about the e-levy?

Authors:

Evans Annang

The proposed electronic levy by the Akufo-Addo administration has generated a lot of debate since last year.

___8393821___2018___5___18___13___mobile-money-ghana-750x430
___8393821___2018___5___18___13___mobile-money-ghana-750x430

Many Ghanaians have stated their stance against while the government is bent on passing it.

Recommended articles

Try out this quiz and see how well you know about this controversial tax

What percentage will the e-levy cover?

1.50
1.75
1.80
1.75 Next question

Will the e-levy cover bank to bank transfers?

Yes
No
Yes Next question

Does the e-levy cover ATM transactions?

No
Yes
No Next question

How much is government expecting annually from the e-levy?

GHS8 billion
GHS9 billion
GHS6.7 billion

What is government expecting the e-levy to provide?

Employment and good roads
Free water
Free electricity
Employment and good roads Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Quiz: When will you be rich?

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah enjoys her breakfast in the Pool

Quiz: Do you know the Speaker of Parliament from 1993 to 2021 under the Fourth Republic?

Mike Ocquaye and Alban Bagbin