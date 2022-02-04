Many Ghanaians have stated their stance against while the government is bent on passing it.
Quiz: How well do you know about the e-levy?
The proposed electronic levy by the Akufo-Addo administration has generated a lot of debate since last year.
Recommended articles
Try out this quiz and see how well you know about this controversial tax
What percentage will the e-levy cover?
1.50
1.75
1.80
1.75 Next question
Will the e-levy cover bank to bank transfers?
Yes
No
Yes Next question
Does the e-levy cover ATM transactions?
No
Yes
No Next question
How much is government expecting annually from the e-levy?
GHS8 billion
GHS9 billion
GHS6.7 billion
What is government expecting the e-levy to provide?
Employment and good roads
Free water
Free electricity
Employment and good roads Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh