Both teams have a storied history against each other and this quiz will test your knowledge on how well yow about their rivalry.
Quiz: How well do you know about the rivalry between Hearts of Oak and Kotoko
Ghanas two glamourous clubs Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will face off in the Super Clash this weekend in Kumasi.
Recommended articles
Which year did both clubs played each other for the first time?
1953
1957
1954
1954 Next question
Where was the first game between Hearts and Kotoko played?
Kumasi Sports Stadium
Kumasi Jackson Park
Accra Sports Stadium
Kumasi Jackson Park Next question
How many times have they played each other in the league
108
110
111
108 Next question
Who scored Hearts first ever goal against Kotoko?
Ofei Dodoo
Anas Seidu
Mohammed Polo
Ofei Dodoo Next question
Who scored Kotoko's first ever goal against Hearts?
C.K Gyamfi
Osei Kofi
Akwasi Amofa
Akwasi Amofa Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh