This quiz will test you knowledge on the scorers of some these goals.
Quiz: How well do you know Ghana's scorers at the FIFA World Cup?
Ghana qualified for its 4th World Cup by eliminating Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday. The nation has scored some memorable goals at the Mundial since its maiden appearance in 2006.
Who scored Ghana's first ever World Cup goal?
Stephen Appiah
Matthew Amoah
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Who scored Ghana's first goal against USA in the 2006 World Cup?
Stephen Appiah
Haminu Dramani
Razak Pimpong
Haminu Dramani Next question
Who scored Ghana's second against Czech Republic in 2006 World Cup?
Sulley Muntari
Asamoah Gyan
Otto Addo
Sulley Muntari Next question
Who scored Ghana's equalizer against Australia in the 2010 World Cup?
Andre Ayew
Prince Tagoe
Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan Next question
Whos scored Ghana's first goal against Germany in the 2014 World Cup?
Jordan Ayew
Abdul-Majeed Warris
Andre Ayew
Andre Ayew Next question
