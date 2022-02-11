RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Ghana's Speakers of Parliament in the 4th Republic?

This quiz will test your knowledge on Ghana's legislature in the 4th Republic. You think you know about the Speakers of Parliament in the 4th Republic? Try this and see

Former Speakers of Parliament
Who was the Speaker of the 1st Parliament in the 4th Republic?

Sir Aku Korsah
Justice D.F. Annan
Justice Nii Armah Ollenu
Justice D.F. Annan Next question

Who was the Speaker of the 3rd Parliament in the 4th Republic?

Peter Ala Adjetey
Justice D.F. Annan
Doe Adjaho
Peter Ala Adjetey Next question

Who was the Speaker of the 4th Parliament in the 4th Republic?

Kofi Asante Ofori-Atta
Peter Ala Adjetey
Ebenezer Sekyi-Hughes
Ebenezer Sekyi-Hughes Next question

Who was the Speaker of the 2nd Parliament in the 4th Republic?

Justice D.F Annan
Ebenezer Sekyi Hughes
Jacob Hackenbug Griffiths-Randolph
Justice D.F Annan Next question

Who was the Speaker of the 5th Parliament in the 4th Republic?

Peter Ala Adjetey
Doe Adjaho
Joyce Bamford Addo
Joyce Bamford Addo Next question

Who was the Speaker of the 6th Parliament in the 4th Republic?

Pro. Mike Ocquaye
Alban Bagbin
Doe Adjaho
Doe Adjaho Next question
