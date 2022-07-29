RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  quizzes

Quiz: How well do you know Sarah Adwoa Safo?

Evans Annang

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has been in the news for the past few months for going absent without leave from Parliament.

Sarah-Adwoa-Safo
Sarah-Adwoa-Safo

This has put her seat in the house in jeopardy. Well this quiz tests your knowledge on well you know her political journey, try your hands and see how ell you fare

Which year did Adwoa Safo first entered Parliament

2008
2012
2004
2012 Next question

What portfolio was Adwoa Safo's first stint as Minister?

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection
Minister for Sanitation
Minister for Procurement
Minister for Procurement Next question

Who did Adwoa Safo succeed as MP for Dome Kwabenya?

Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye
Hackman Owusu Agyeman
Frema Osei-Opare
Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye Next question

Which year did she complete her LLB degree at the University of Ghana

2003
2002
2005
2002 Next question

On what date was she sacked as Minister for Gender?

27th July
26th July
28th July
28th July Next question
Your score:
Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

