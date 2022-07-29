This has put her seat in the house in jeopardy. Well this quiz tests your knowledge on well you know her political journey, try your hands and see how ell you fare
Quiz: How well do you know Sarah Adwoa Safo?
The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya has been in the news for the past few months for going absent without leave from Parliament.
Recommended articles
Which year did Adwoa Safo first entered Parliament
2008
2012
2004
2012 Next question
What portfolio was Adwoa Safo's first stint as Minister?
Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection
Minister for Sanitation
Minister for Procurement
Minister for Procurement Next question
Who did Adwoa Safo succeed as MP for Dome Kwabenya?
Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye
Hackman Owusu Agyeman
Frema Osei-Opare
Professor Aaron Mike Ocquaye Next question
Which year did she complete her LLB degree at the University of Ghana
2003
2002
2005
2002 Next question
On what date was she sacked as Minister for Gender?
27th July
26th July
28th July
28th July Next question
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh